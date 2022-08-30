Home Review Show Highlights HIGHLIGHTS: Southampton 2-1 Chelsea | Premier League

It doesnt take a lot to beat us. 😤 Tuchels honest Chelsea assessment after Southampton defeat

The pick of the action from the Premier League match between Southampton and Chelsea, at St Mary’s, on Tuesday 30th August 2022.

Raheem Sterling’s goal gave Chelsea an early lead before Roméo Lavia and Adam Armstrong fired Saints to victory.

