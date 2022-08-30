HIGHLIGHTS: Southampton 2-1 Chelsea | Premier League

The pick of the action from the Premier League match between Southampton and Chelsea, at St Mary’s, on Tuesday 30th August 2022.

Raheem Sterling’s goal gave Chelsea an early lead before Roméo Lavia and Adam Armstrong fired Saints to victory.

