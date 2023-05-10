Home Highlights HIGHLIGHTS! Real Madrid 1-1 Man City | HONOURS EVEN IN UCL SEMI-FINAL FIRST LEG!

City put on a performance to be proud of as we earned a 1-1 draw in the Champions League semi-final first leg in the Bernabeu.

Vinicius Junior’s first-half rocket was cancelled out by Kevin De Bruyne’s second half drive in an enthralling encounter in the Spanish capital which saw City show plenty of character to come back.

