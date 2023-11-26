Home Highlights HIGHLIGHTS | NOTTINGHAM FOREST 2-3 BRIGHTON | PREMIER LEAGUE

HIGHLIGHTS | NOTTINGHAM FOREST 2-3 BRIGHTON | PREMIER LEAGUE

HIGHLIGHTS | NOTTINGHAM FOREST 2-3 BRIGHTON | PREMIER LEAGUE
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

OLISE WONDERGOAL! | Premier League Highlights | Luton Town 2-1 Crystal Palace

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Highlights from The Reds’ 3-2 defeat against Brighton at The City Ground.
👉 Subscribe to the official Nottingham Forest YouTube channel: @NottinghamForestFC
Follow Nottingham Forest on Instagram: http://instagram.com/officialnffc
Follow Nottingham Forest on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialnffc
Follow Nottingham Forest on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@officialnffc
Follow Nottingham Forest on Twitter: https://twitter.com/NFFC
Sign up to Forest TV: https://www.nottinghamforest.co.uk/videos
Visit the Official Website: http://www.nottinghamforest.co.uk

#nffc #premierleague #football

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
OLISE WONDERGOAL! | Premier League Highlights | Luton Town 2-1 Crystal Palace

OLISE WONDERGOAL! | Premier League Highlights | Luton Town 2-1 Crystal Palace

Related videos

Top