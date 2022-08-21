HIGHLIGHTS! | Newcastle 3-3 Man City | Gundogan, Haaland & Bernardo goals! | Premier League

City staged a stirring second half fightback, scoring two goals inside four minutes, to claim a dramatic 3-3 draw at Newcastle in what was a classic Premier League encounter.

In a St James’ Park clash that had everything, the champions had raced into a fifth minute lead through Ilkay Gundogan only for the Magpies to go ahead before the break thanks to goals from Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson.

A spectacular Kieran Trippier free-kick on 54 minutes further extended Newcastle’s advantage before two quickfire strikes from Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva either side of the hour brought us back level.

Pep Guardiola’s side also saw Haaland hit the post and carve out a number of other chances but, ultimately, we settled for a share of the spoils in what was a thrilling and absorbing clash that showcased English football at its vibrant, exciting best.

