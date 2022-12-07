Highlights: Netherlands v Argentina – FIFA World Cup | Quarter-final | 9 December 2022

Netherlands v Argentina – Highlights and all goals of the second quarter-final, as the winners of the first and second last-16 matches meet at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. The Dutch booked their place in this match after beating USA 3-1 on Saturday. Memphis Depay, Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries got on the scoresheet for Louis van Gaal’s side, with Haji Wright’s goal proving no more than a consolation for the Americans. Lionel Messi was the architect for Argentina in his 1,000th game for club and country, scoring the opening goal in their 2-1 victory over Australia and keeping alive his dream of lifting the World Cup trophy for the first time in his illustrious career