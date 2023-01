Nathan Ake proved the unlikely match-winner as Manchester City edged out title rivals Arsenal 1-0 in a tense FA Cup fourth-round tie.

Like, follow and subscribe to ITV Sport:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/itvsport

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/itvfootball

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itvfootball

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itvsport