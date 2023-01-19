Highlights! Man City 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur | Goals from Alvarez, Haaland and a Mahrez double

City recovered from conceding two goals in two minutes at the end of the first-half to produce a stunning second 45 and beat Tottenham 4-2 on another memorable night at the Etihad Stadium.

The Blues were at their irresistible best when it was needed most to repeat Tottenham’s feat by scoring twice in two minutes early after the break through Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland.

Two more from the excellent Riyad Mahrez completed a superb comeback by City who had to dig deep to turn this game around.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com

http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity

https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Joao Cancelo and the rest of Pep Guardiola’s team.