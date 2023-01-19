Home Review Show Highlights Highlights! Man City 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur | Goals from Alvarez, Haaland and a Mahrez double

Juventus-Monza 2-1 | Chiesa sends Juve through: Goals & Highlights | Coppa Italia Frecciarossa 22/23

City recovered from conceding two goals in two minutes at the end of the first-half to produce a stunning second 45 and beat Tottenham 4-2 on another memorable night at the Etihad Stadium.

The Blues were at their irresistible best when it was needed most to repeat Tottenham’s feat by scoring twice in two minutes early after the break through Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland.

Two more from the excellent Riyad Mahrez completed a superb comeback by City who had to dig deep to turn this game around.

