Highlights! | Man City 4-2 Crystal Palace | Haaland scores first hat-trick for City!

Manchester City 4-2 Crystal Palace | Match Highlights

Erling Haaland hit a second half hat-trick as Manchester City fought back from two goals down to extend our unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a 4-2 victory over Crystal Palace.

