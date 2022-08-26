Highlights! | Man City 4-2 Crystal Palace | Haaland scores first hat-trick for City!

Erling Haaland hit a second half hat-trick as Manchester City fought back from two goals down to extend our unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a 4-2 victory over Crystal Palace.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com

http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity

https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Joao Cancelo and the rest of Pep Guardiola’s team.