HIGHLIGHTS Man City 4-1 Arsenal | De Bruyne (2), Stones, Haaland Goals | Premier League

Manchester City are two points off top spot in the Premier League after a storming 4-1 victory over leaders Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne’s seventh minute strike gave Pep Guardiola’s side and a raucous City support an early boost before John Stones’ header on the stroke of half-time doubled the lead.

De Bruyne made it three early in the second period with a measured stroke after turning the ball over in Arsenal’s half.

The Belgian was supplied excellently by Erling Haaland for both of his goals.

Arsenal defender Rob Holding claimed one back in the closing stages to give the visitors a flicker of hope.

However, Haaland completed the scoring in added time by squeezing a left-footed finish under Aaron Ramsdale.

It’s the Norwegian’s 33rd strike of the season and takes him to a 38-game Premier League record, surpassing Mo Salah’s tally of 32 in 2017/18.

The victory completes the league double over our title rivals and extends our excellent Premier League form to nine wins in our last ten matches.

With seven games to go and two games in hand on Arsenal, the destiny of what would be a third successive Premier League title and five in the last six seasons is in our hands.

