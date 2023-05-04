HIGHLIGHTS Man City 3-0 West Ham | Ake and Foden score as Haaland breaks ANOTHER goal record!

City overcame West Ham’s stubborn resistance to eventually win 3-0 and return to the top of the Premier League table.

On what was an historic night at the Etihad, Nathan Ake headed the Blues in front to calm the nerves of the home support five minutes into the second period.

Erling Haaland doubled City’s lead as he scored the goal that makes him the Premier :League’s all-time record goal-scorer with 35 – he has 51 in all competitions – and his sumptuous chip was fitting of such a landmark.

Phil Foden”s stunning late volley wrapped up victory – the 1000th goal of Pep Guardiola’s era at the Club – though it was a hard-earned three points.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com

http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity

https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Bunny Shaw, Kevin De Bruyne, Lauren Hemp, Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Ellie Roebuck Phil Foden, Esme Morgan and the rest of Pep Guardiola & Gareth Taylor’s teams!