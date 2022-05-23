Home Review Show Highlights HIGHLIGHTS: Liverpool 3-1 Wolves | SEASON ENDS WITH COMEBACK AT ANFIELD

Watch key highlights from Liverpool’s final Premier League game of the season, as goals from Sadio Mane, Mo Salah & Andy Robertson secured a 3-1 victory, and second place in the table.

