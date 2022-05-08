Home Review Show Highlights HIGHLIGHTS: Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham | LUIS DIAZ SCORES, REDS HELD AT ANFIELD

HIGHLIGHTS: Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham | LUIS DIAZ SCORES, REDS HELD AT ANFIELD

HIGHLIGHTS: Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham | LUIS DIAZ SCORES, REDS HELD AT ANFIELD
Soccer AM – 7 May 2022

Watch key highlights of the Reds’ Premier League tie with Tottenham Hotspur, as a late equaliser at Anfield wasn’t enough to cancel out Son Heung-Min’s opener.

Get full-match replays, exclusive training access and so much more on LFCTV GO. Get 30% off an annual subscription with the code 30G022 https://www.liverpoolfc.com/watch

Enjoy more content and get exclusive perks in our Liverpool FC Members Area, click here to find out more: https://www.youtube.com/LiverpoolFC/join

Subscribe now to Liverpool FC on YouTube, and get notified when new videos land: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=LiverpoolFC

Premier League Matchweek 36 preview: Sunday's matches

Soccer AM – 7 May 2022

