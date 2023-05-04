Home Highlights HIGHLIGHTS: Liverpool 1-0 Fulham | Salah penalty seals three points at Anfield

HIGHLIGHTS: Liverpool 1-0 Fulham | Salah penalty seals three points at Anfield

HIGHLIGHTS: Liverpool 1-0 Fulham | Salah penalty seals three points at Anfield
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Manchester City v West Ham United Full Match – Premier League | 3 May 2023

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Watch highlights from Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Fulham in the Premier League.

Never miss a moment, and get full-match replays of every Liverpool game, only on LFCTV GO, and get it FREE for a month, use code GOFREE23. Visit https://bit.ly/3dmZQC9

Enjoy more content and get exclusive perks in our Liverpool FC Members Area, click here to find out more: https://www.youtube.com/LiverpoolFC/join

Subscribe now to Liverpool FC on YouTube, and get notified when new videos land: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=LiverpoolFC

#Liverpool #LFC

Previous Video
Petr Cech Joins The Premier League Hall Of Fame

Petr Cech Joins The Premier League Hall Of Fame

Next Video
Manchester City v West Ham

Manchester City v West Ham United Full Match – Premier League | 3 May 2023

Related videos

Top