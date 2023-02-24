HIGHLIGHTS | Leicester City vs Arsenal (0-1) | Martinelli scores winner!

#Arsenal #PremierLeague

Gabriel Martinelli’s goal, right at the start of the second half, was enough for Arsenal to earn all three points from a dominant, if not full-flowing, performance at the King Power Stadium.

The Brazilian – back into the starting line up – latched onto a wonderful Leandro Trossard pass before squeezing his shot home.

Trossard himself thought he had given us the lead in the first half, only for the goal to be ruled out for a foul on the goalkeeper after a VAR review.

It was a well deserved win, on an afternoon when we restricted the home side to just one shot, and takes us five points clear at the top, before Man City’s game later in the day.

