HIGHLIGHTS! HAALAND HAT-TRICK SEES OFF WOLVES | Man City 3-0 Wolves | Premier League

Erling Haaland was our hat-trick hero as his fourth treble of the season ensured a 3-0 victory over Wolves.

Haaland made it to 25 goals in the Premier League – and 31 across all competitions – following a clinical display of finishing at the Etihad Stadium.

