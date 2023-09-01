HIGHLIGHTS! HAALAND HAT-TRICK HELPS CITY BACK TO PREMIER LEAGUE SUMMIT | Man City 5 1 Fulham

An Erling Haaland hat-trick helped City move back to the Premier League summit and maintain our 100% start to the 2023/24 campaign with a 5-1 win over Fulham at the Etihad Stadium.

The Norwegian’s seventh treble in sky blue rounded off a remarkable week for our number nine, whose first of the afternoon saw him become the quickest player to 40 Premier League goals.

Julian Alvarez had handed City the lead on the half hour, but the visitors replied almost instantly through Tim Ream.

But Nathan Ake headed home on the stroke of half-time to restore our advantage, despite heavy protests from the Fulham players and coaching staff who felt Manuel Akanji had interfered from an offside position.

After the break, though, Haaland took centre stage to see City into the international break in style.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com

http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Bunny Shaw, Kevin De Bruyne, Lauren Hemp, Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Ellie Roebuck Phil Foden, Esme Morgan and the rest of Pep Guardiola & Gareth Taylor’s teams!