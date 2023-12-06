Home Highlights HIGHLIGHTS | FULHAM 5-0 NOTTINGHAM FOREST | PREMIER LEAGUE

HIGHLIGHTS | FULHAM 5-0 NOTTINGHAM FOREST | PREMIER LEAGUE

HIGHLIGHTS | FULHAM 5-0 NOTTINGHAM FOREST | PREMIER LEAGUE
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

HIGHLIGHTS! DEFLECTED STRIKE SEES CITY DEFEATED AT VILLA | Aston Villa 1-0 City | Premier League

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Short highlights from Wednesday night’s match against Fulham at Craven Cottage.
👉 Subscribe to the official Nottingham Forest YouTube channel: @NottinghamForestFC
Follow Nottingham Forest on Instagram: http://instagram.com/officialnffc
Follow Nottingham Forest on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialnffc
Follow Nottingham Forest on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@officialnffc
Follow Nottingham Forest on Twitter: https://twitter.com/NFFC
Sign up to Forest TV: https://www.nottinghamforest.co.uk/videos
Visit the Official Website: http://www.nottinghamforest.co.uk

#nffc #premierleague #highlights

Previous Video
14 HOME WINS IN A ROW | Aston Villa 1-0 Manchester City

14 HOME WINS IN A ROW | Aston Villa 1-0 Manchester City

Next Video
HIGHLIGHTS! DEFLECTED STRIKE SEES CITY DEFEATED AT VILLA | Aston Villa 1-0 City | Premier League

HIGHLIGHTS! DEFLECTED STRIKE SEES CITY DEFEATED AT VILLA | Aston Villa 1-0 City | Premier League

Related videos

Top