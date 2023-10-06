Home Highlights HIGHLIGHTS | Fulham 3-1 Sheffield United | Back To Winning Ways 💪

HIGHLIGHTS | Fulham 3-1 Sheffield United | Back To Winning Ways 💪

HIGHLIGHTS | Fulham 3-1 Sheffield United | Back To Winning Ways 💪
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

HIGHLIGHTS | MURILLO & GIBBS-WHITE GO CLOSE IN A GOALLESS DRAW AT CRYSTAL PALACE | PREMIER LEAGUE

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Fulham returned to winning ways over Sheffield United at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Watch the key moments.

SUBSCRIBE now and never miss an upload: https://tinyurl.com/yf9vsfwb

Facebook: http://ow.ly/1lGs30rhHUk
Twitter: http://ow.ly/dJIA30rhHUN
Instagram: http://ow.ly/fowC30rhHV2
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fulhamfc?y

#Fulham #FFC #Highlights

Previous Video
LUTON TOWN 0-1 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR // PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS // VAN DE VEN FIRST GOAL FOR SPURS

LUTON TOWN 0-1 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR // PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS // VAN DE VEN FIRST GOAL FOR SPURS

Next Video
HIGHLIGHTS | MURILLO & GIBBS-WHITE GO CLOSE IN A GOALLESS DRAW AT CRYSTAL PALACE | PREMIER LEAGUE

HIGHLIGHTS | MURILLO & GIBBS-WHITE GO CLOSE IN A GOALLESS DRAW AT CRYSTAL PALACE | PREMIER LEAGUE

Related videos

Top