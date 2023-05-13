HIGHLIGHTS! | Everton 0-3 Man City | GUNDOGAN-INSPIRED VICTORY TAKES CITY TWO WINS FROM TITLE

lkay Gundogan scored two and set up the other as City moved two wins away from a third successive Premier League title with a 3-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park.

Gundogan, on his 300th City appearance, opened the scoring with a beautiful flicked finish in the 36th minute before providing for Erling Haaland to head home his 52nd goal of the season just two minutes later.

Gundogan added his second and City’s third shortly after half-time with a perfectly executed free-kick.

