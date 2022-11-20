Highlights: Ecuador beat host Qatar in tournament opener | World Cup 2022

Watch highlights as Qatar become the first host nation to lose their opening game as Ecuador captain Enner Valencia scores twice to give his side a comfortable 2-0 victory in the opening game of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.
