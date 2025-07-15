Home Pre-season friendly match HIGHLIGHTS: Eastleigh 1-2 Southampton | Pre-season friendly
HIGHLIGHTS: Eastleigh 1-2 Southampton | Pre-season friendly
Wolves land in Portugal! | Pre-season training camp begins

Watch the key moments from Will Still’s first game in charge as Southampton got the better of Eastleigh in pre-season.

