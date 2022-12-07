Highlights: Croatia v Brazil – FIFA World Cup | Quarter-final | 9 December 2022

Croatia v Brazil – All the goals and highlights from the first quarter-final, which takes place at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Croatia have yet to hit the heights that took them to the final four years ago, but came from behind to edge out Japan on penalties in the last 16, and will feel they now have nothing to lose against the tournament favourites. Brazil demolished South Korea in the first half on Monday, scoring four goals without reply, before winning 4-1, and are looking to book their place in the semi-final against either the Netherlands or Argentina

