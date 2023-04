HIGHLIGHTS | Chelsea vs. Barcelona (UEFA Womens Champions League Semi-final First Leg)

April 22, 2023 — Chelsea vs. Barcelona Highlights (UEFA Women’s Champions League Semi-final, First Leg)

00:00:00 – Kick off

00:00:18 – Goal by Caroline Hansen

00:01:17 – Foul by Erin Cuthbert

00:01:27 – Pass by Patricia Guijarro Gutiérrez

00:01:40 – Shot by Caroline Hansen

00:01:54 – Pass by Ann-Katrin Berger

00:01:57 – Defence by Maren Mjelde

00:02:18 – Defence by Irene Paredes

00:02:27 – Shot by Sam Kerr

00:02:32 – Pass by Sam Kerr

00:02:41 – Offside by Sam Kerr

00:03:15 – Shot by Guro Reiten

00:03:28 – Defensive act by Lucy Bronze

00:03:43 – Pass by Patricia Guijarro Gutiérrez

00:03:48 – Booking for Sam Kerr

00:04:01 – Dribble by Jessica Carter

00:04:12 – Foul by Maria Pilar León

00:04:34 – Half-time

00:04:46 – Pass by Ann-Katrin Berger

00:04:50 – DefensiveAct by Irene Paredes

00:04:56 – Shot by Lauren James

00:05:22 – DefensiveAct by Melanie Leupolz

00:05:31 – Shot by Geyse da Silva Ferreira

00:05:57 – Pass by Aitana Bonmatí

00:06:08 – Booking by Keira Walsh

00:06:24 – Cross by Ève Périsset

00:06:35 – Pass by Magdalena Eriksson

00:06:44 – Booking by Lauren James

00:06:59 – Pass by Fridolina Rolfö

00:07:07 – Shot by Salma Paralluelo

00:07:20 – Shot by Marta Torrejón

00:07:35 – Dribble by Caroline Hansen

00:07:45 – Pass by Lauren James

00:07:50 – Pass by Sam Kerr

00:07:57 – DefensiveAct by María Francesca Caldentey Oliver

00:08:04 – Save by Ann-Katrin Berger

00:08:24 – Booking by Sandra Paños

00:08:37 – Cross by Maria Pilar León Cebrián

00:08:49 – Full-time