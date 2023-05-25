Home Highlights HIGHLIGHTS! Brighton 1-1 Man City | CITY EXTEND UNBEATEN RUN WITH HARD-FOUGHT DRAW AT BRIGHTON

Manchester City extended their unbeaten in all competitions to 25 matches with a 1-1 draw away to Brighton.

Phil Foden score his 15th goal of the season to put City ahead in the 25th minute when he tapped in Erling Haaland’s square pass after the striker had broken free.

