HIGHLIGHTS! Brighton 1-1 Man City | CITY EXTEND UNBEATEN RUN WITH HARD-FOUGHT DRAW AT BRIGHTON

Manchester City extended their unbeaten in all competitions to 25 matches with a 1-1 draw away to Brighton.

Phil Foden score his 15th goal of the season to put City ahead in the 25th minute when he tapped in Erling Haaland’s square pass after the striker had broken free.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com

http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity

https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Bunny Shaw, Kevin De Bruyne, Lauren Hemp, Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Ellie Roebuck Phil Foden, Esme Morgan and the rest of Pep Guardiola & Gareth Taylor’s teams!