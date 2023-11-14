HIGHLIGHTS | Bayern Munich vs. Roma (UEFA Womens Champions League 2023-24 Matchday 1)

November 15, 2023 — Bayern Munich vs. Roma (UEFA Women’s Champions League 2023-24 Group Stage, Matchday 1).

00:00:00 – 00:00:21 – Kick off

00:00:53 – 00:01:53 – Goal by Jovana Damjanovic

00:03:09 – 00:04:03 – Goal by Elena Linari

00:05:02 – 00:05:51 – Goal by Évelyne Viens

00:07:11 – 00:08:05 – Goal by Manuela Giugliano

00:08:05 – Full Time