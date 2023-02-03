HIGHLIGHTS | Aston Villa 2-4 Leicester City

Action as Villa take on Leicester City at Villa Park. __ Stay ahead of the game and be the first to know when we release new videos by hitting the subscribe button For more Villa content head to the website 👉 https://video.avfc.co.uk/ Previous Video PL Highlights: Albion 1 Bournemouth 0 Next Video Brentford 3-0 Southampton | a HUGE home W 🔥 | Premier League Highlights Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 4 February 2023 7.2K icon Watch LaterAdded 15:55 What percentage chance that Jurgen Klopp is Liverpool’s manager next season? | ESPN FC Extra Time 134.7K icon Watch LaterAdded 02:43 Wolves hit three against Liverpool! | Wolves 3-0 Liverpool highlights 603.5K icon Watch LaterAdded 02:07 HIGHLIGHTS: Wolves 3-0 Liverpool | Defeat for Reds at Molineux 1.8M icon Watch LaterAdded 06:05 Livingston 3-1 Kilmarnock | Inspired First-Half Performance From Livi | cinch Premiership 3.4K icon Watch LaterAdded 02:16 Newcastle United 1-1 West Ham | Lucas Paqueta Strike Earns Draw | Premier League Highlights 284.6K