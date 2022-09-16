Home Review Show Highlights HIGHLIGHTS: Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton | Premier League

HIGHLIGHTS: Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton | Premier League

HIGHLIGHTS: Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton | Premier League
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

UEFA Champions League Review – 16 September 2022

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

The key moments as Southampton suffered a narrow defeat at Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Subscribe to Southampton’s official YouTube channel: http://www.sfcne.ws/YTSubscribe

For the latest news from around the club, visit our official website: http://www.southamptonfc.com

➡️ Follow us on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/southamptonfc

➡️ Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/southamptonfc

➡️ Follow us on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/southamptonfc

➡️ Follow us on TikTok: http://www.tiktok.com/@southamptonfc

Previous Video
Nottingham Forest 2-3 Fulham | Premier League Highlights | Fulham Battle Back To Victory!

Nottingham Forest 2-3 Fulham | Premier League Highlights | Fulham Battle Back To Victory!

Next Video
ucl

UEFA Champions League Review – 16 September 2022

Related videos

Top