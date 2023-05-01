HIGHLIGHTS | Arsenal vs. Wolfsburg (UEFA Womens Champions League 2022-23 Semi-final Second Leg)

May 1, 2023 — Arsenal vs. Wolfsburg | UEFA Women’s Champions League 2022-2023 Semi-final Second Leg.

00:00:00 – Half-Time

00:00:41 – VAR checks a penalty

00:01:36 – Goal by Stina Blackstenius

00:02:36 – Save by Merle Frohms

00:03:00 – Goal by Jill Roord

00:04:03 – Save by Manuela Zinsberger

00:04:33 – Disqualified Goal by Stina Blackstenius

00:04:58 – VAR disallows a goal

00:05:10 – Cross by Felicitas Rauch

00:05:17 – Defensive act by Katie McCabe

00:05:23 – Goal by Alexandra Popp

00:05:36 – Assist by Felicitas Rauch

00:06:12 – Pass by Sveindís Jónsdóttir

00:06:21 – Shot by Svenja Huth

00:06:41 – Cross by Steph Catley

00:06:47 – Goal by Jennifer Beattie

00:07:40 – End of 90 minutes

00:07:52 – Save by Merle Frohms

00:08:22 – Shot by Pauline Bremer

00:08:47 – Goal by Pauline Bremer

00:09:30 – Full-time