HIGHLIGHTS | Arsenal vs. Wolfsburg (UEFA Womens Champions League 2022-23 Semi-final Second Leg)

May 1, 2023 — Arsenal vs. Wolfsburg | UEFA Women’s Champions League 2022-2023 Semi-final Second Leg.
00:00:00 – Half-Time
00:00:41 – VAR checks a penalty
00:01:36 – Goal by Stina Blackstenius
00:02:36 – Save by Merle Frohms
00:03:00 – Goal by Jill Roord
00:04:03 – Save by Manuela Zinsberger
00:04:33 – Disqualified Goal by Stina Blackstenius
00:04:58 – VAR disallows a goal
00:05:10 – Cross by Felicitas Rauch
00:05:17 – Defensive act by Katie McCabe
00:05:23 – Goal by Alexandra Popp
00:05:36 – Assist by Felicitas Rauch
00:06:12 – Pass by Sveindís Jónsdóttir
00:06:21 – Shot by Svenja Huth
00:06:41 – Cross by Steph Catley
00:06:47 – Goal by Jennifer Beattie
00:07:40 – End of 90 minutes
00:07:52 – Save by Merle Frohms
00:08:22 – Shot by Pauline Bremer
00:08:47 – Goal by Pauline Bremer
00:09:30 – Full-time