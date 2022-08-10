HIGHLIGHTS | Arsenal vs Manchester United (3-1) | U21| Edwards, Marquinhos, Azeez

Our Premier League 2 campaign got off the best possible start on Saturday afternoon as we beat Manchester United 3-1 at Meadow Park.

First-team players Takehiro Tomiyasu and Marquinhos were both included in Mehmet Ali’s first XI of the season, with the Brazilian starting impressively and testing Dermot Mee in the opening exchanges.

Charles Sagoe Jr then tried his luck just outside the box, but saw his effort deflected wide after some good work from Tomiyasu out wide in the buildup.

The visitors took the lead against the run of play after 13 minutes, Charlie Wellens beating Hubert Graczyk from all of 25 yards, with a curling free-kick into the top corner.

The goal did nothing to knock our confidence though as Matt Smith almost restored parity, stinging the palms of Mee with a first-time strike just outside the box.

We found our deserved equaliser just before the break, Khayon Edwards tapping home the rebound from six yards after Marquinhos’ initial fierce effort could only be parried back into danger.

Ali’s side started the second half just as they finished the first and didn’t have to wait long to take the lead, Marquinhos this time the scorer, finding the bottom corner with a low finish just inside the box.

Moments later our advantage was doubled, Marquinhos picking out Miguel Azeez in the box with a superb outside of the foot pass, our midfielder then sent Wellens the wrong way with a composed finish.

Manchester United began to turn up the pressure and Graczyk was a full stretch to turn Charlie McNeill’s low effort past the post.

We held firm against the visitors’ late flurry to pick up an opening day win and get our Premier League 2 campaign off to a flying start under Ali.

