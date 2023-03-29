HIGHLIGHTS | Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich (UEFA Womens Champions League 2022-23)

March 29, 2023 — Barcelona vs. Roma UEFA Women’s Champions League Quarter-final Second Leg Highlights.

00:00:00 – Kick Off

00:00:13 – Booking by Lotte Wubben-Moy

00:00:36 – Dribble by Klara Bühl

00:00:46 – Goal by Frida Maanum

00:01:35 – Cross by Katie McCabe

00:01:49 – Cross by Victoria Pelova

00:01:52 – Goal by Stina Blackstenius

00:02:36 – Pass by Frida Maanum

00:02:45 – Pass by Frida Maanum

00:02:51 – Shot by Leah Williamson

00:02:58 – Shot by Stina Blackstenius

00:03:14 – DefensiveAct by Leah Williamson

00:03:19 – Pass by Georgia Stanway

00:03:29 – Save by Maria Luisa Grohs

00:03:47 – DefensiveAct by Caitlin Foord

00:03:59 – Booking by Franziska Kett

00:04:12 – Shot by Stina Blackstenius

00:04:30 – Cross by Lotte Wubben-Moy

00:04:39 – Half-time

00:04:50 – Dribble by Georgia Stanway

00:05:03 – Pass by Caitlin Foord

00:05:14 – Shot by Caitlin Foord

00:05:23 – GK Save by Maria Luisa Grohs

00:05:53 – DefensiveAct by Georgia Stanway

00:05:59 – DefensiveAct by Caitlin Foord

00:06:03 – Pass by Noëlle Maritz

00:06:07 – Defensive act by Sarah Zadrazil

00:06:16 – Shot by Caitlin Foord

00:06:47 – DefensiveAct by Maximiliane Rall

00:06:54 – Booking by Jovana Damjanovic

00:07:13 – DefensiveAct by Saki Kumagai

00:07:23 – Shot by Caitlin Foord

00:07:39 – DefensiveAct by Manuela Zinsberger

00:07:51 – Player in by Jennifer Beattie

00:08:04 – Pass by Tuva Hansen

00:08:12 – Shot by Sydney Lohmann

00:08:20 – Pass by Glódís Viggósdóttir

00:08:28 – Cross by Karólína Vilhjálmsdóttir

00:08:37 – Booking by Georgia Stanway

00:08:52 – Full-time