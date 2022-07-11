HIGHLIGHTS | Arsenal v Everton (2-0) | Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka | Charm City Match

Gabriel Jesus continued his goalscoring start to life at Arsenal, netting the first in a comfortable 2-0 win over Everton in Baltimore.

The Brazilian fired home at the far post from a corner, before setting up Saka for the second.

Playing at the home of NFL side the Baltimore Ravens, our supporters far outnumbered their Everton counterparts, and created a fantastic atmosphere in the 70,000 capacity stadium.

After a fairly quiet opening 10 minutes we gradually upped the tempo, and Jesus forced a good low save from Jordan Pickford before Granit Xhaka glanced a header against the post from a corner.

At the other end Matt Turner had his palms stung by a Niels Nkounkou strike at the near post – to chants of “USA, USA” from the crowd.

Just after the hour mark we took the lead, and it was that man Jesus again. Fresh from his brace against Nurnberg last weekend, the Brazilian made no mistake when an inswinging Cedric cross looped over Pickford and fell to him at the far post. He took a touch, steadied himself then fired home right-footed.

Moments later Jesus created the second for Bukayo Saka. His clipped pass forward was intended for Gabriel Martinelli, but fell all the way for Saka to tuck home at the far post.

Two goals in the space of three minutes had put us well in control at the half-time break.

Mikel Arteta made half a dozen subs at half-time, with the boss switching to three at the back.

We continued to dictate the play, but without adding to the scoreline.

All in all though it was another excellent workout, as we made it three wins out of three so far in pre-season.

