HIGHLIGHTS | Alcoyano 1-3 Real Madrid | Militão, Asensio & Isco goals

Enjoy highlights from Alcoyano 1 – 3 Real Madrid as Isco’s goal secured Carlo Ancelotti’s side the pass to the next round in Copa del Rey! Real Madrid snatched the win in the 78th minute. Militao scored the first goal (39′) and Asensio scored the second goal a couple minutes before Isco’s

00:35 Goal Militão

01:53 Goal Asensio

02:27 Goal Isco

