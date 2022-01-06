Home Cup Games Copa del Rey HIGHLIGHTS | Alcoyano 1-3 Real Madrid | Militão, Asensio & Isco goals

HIGHLIGHTS | Linares 1-2 Barça | Late recovery to reach last 16 💥 ⚽

Enjoy highlights from Alcoyano 1 – 3 Real Madrid as Isco’s goal secured Carlo Ancelotti’s side the pass to the next round in Copa del Rey! Real Madrid snatched the win in the 78th minute. Militao scored the first goal (39′) and Asensio scored the second goal a couple minutes before Isco’s

00:35 Goal Militão
01:53 Goal Asensio
02:27 Goal Isco

