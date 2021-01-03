Home TV Show News and Interviews HEUNG SON’S 100 SPURS GOALS | The story of Heung-min Son’s road to a century of Spurs strikes!
Go on a journey through Heung-min Son’s 100 Spurs goals! From his first goal in the UEFA Europa League against Qarabag to his latest Premier League strike against Leeds United – with a certain Puskas award-winner in the middle.

