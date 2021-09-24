Home TV Show News and Interviews Here we go! | Preview – Round 6 | Serie A 2021/22

Here we go! | Preview – Round 6 | Serie A 2021/22

Here we go! | Preview – Round 6 | Serie A 2021/22
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Chelsea v Liverpool | Premier League 2 | Live Match

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Round 6 is here! | Serie A 2021/22

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/2OM2Eax

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/2OM2Eax

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
Chelsea v Liverpool | Premier League 2 | Live Match

Chelsea v Liverpool | Premier League 2 | Live Match

Related videos

Top