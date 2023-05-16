Henry admits relief to seeing Lukaku in the UCL final following his World Cup heartache!

Romelu Lukaku jokes with Thierry Henry, Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher after Inter Milan reach the Champions League finals. Henry also offers admits relief to seeing Lukaku do well following his World Cup heartache.

