Henrik Larsson Bids Farewell to Celtic | Celtic 2-1 Dundee Utd (16/05/04) | SPFL Classics

An emotional day at Celtic park saw Celtic finish their league campaign with a win thanks to a Henrik Larsson double. It was also the last time Larsson would don the green and white hoops in a competitive match at Celtic Park as he made his move to Barcelona in the summer.
The Swede scored 243 goals in all competitions for Celtic in the 7 years he spent at the club.
Was Larsson the best we’ve seen in recent history?

