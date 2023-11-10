Home Leagues Premier League - EPL HEATED 😡 Who Has The GREATER Premier League Legacy Mourinho or Klopp? 👀 | Saturday Social

Rory Jennings, Adebayo Akinfenwa, and Marva Kreel join Smithy and Joe this week on Saturday Social. They debate the hot topics across the Premier League and have to say whether they’re true or false. Was Didier Drogba a better striker than Luis Suarez, are Liverpool City’s closest title rivals and who has a greater Premier League legacy Mourinho or Klopp?
