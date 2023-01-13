HEATED 😡 Is Conte A BETTER Manager Than Arteta? | Saturday Social ft Robbie & Flav

SUBSCRIBE ► http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► http://bit.ly/SkySportsPLHighlights2223

Smithy and Joe are joined by Robbie & Flav this week on Saturday Social. Ahead of this weekends North London Derby, we put a number of true or false questions to the guests and get them to decide who will come out on top on Sunday.

#SaturdaySocial #SkySports #Robbie #AFTV #Flav

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL

►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsfootball

►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysports

►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:

►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub

►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub