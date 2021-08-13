Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Headline Makers – Thursday | 19 August 2021
Headline Makers – Thursday | 19 August 2021
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Premier League 1-to-11: Glenn Murray | 19 August 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
68 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Headline Makers – Thursday | 19 August 2021

Headline Makers – Thursday
Headline Makers strives to uncover more detail and add context to all the big Premier League stories. Reporters, journalists, ex-pros, and various other contributors offer insight, knowledge, discussion and debate to help viewers gain a better understanding of the clubs, managers, and players they love.

Previous Video
skysports-transfer-talk-sky-sports-news_4883736

Will Odegaard & Ramsdale be successful signings for Arsenal? | Transfer Talk

Next Video
1-to-11

Premier League 1-to-11: Glenn Murray | 19 August 2021

Related videos

Top