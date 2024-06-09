He needs more time | Louis van Gaal on Ten Hag, Slot, Kompany & more!

SUBSCRIBE ► https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

Hear from Louis van Gaal at the Sir Bobby Robson Golf Weekend raising money for an orphanage in Portugal. He speaks about his memories of Sir Bobby Robson, Xavi being replaced as Barcelona manager, whether Erik ten Hag should stay at Manchester United, Arne Slot coming in at Liverpool and Vincent Kompany coming in at Bayern Munich as well as Netherlands’ chances at Euro 2024.

