Home Highlights Havertz scores late winner for visitors | Brentford 0 Arsenal 1| Premier League Highlights

Havertz scores late winner for visitors | Brentford 0 Arsenal 1| Premier League Highlights

Havertz scores late winner for visitors | Brentford 0 Arsenal 1| Premier League Highlights
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Newcastle United 4 Chelsea 1 | Premier League Highlights

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

A late Kai Havertz header consigned Brentford to a cruel defeat against Arsenal at Gtech Community Stadium.

The Bees had efforts cleared on the line in both halves, but just couldn’t find their way through the Gunners’ defence, who went top of the Premier League table with the victory.

#Brentfordfc #arsenalfc #premierleague

Click the like and subscribe buttons if you would like to see more!

FOLLOW us on:
TWITTER 👉 https://twitter.com/brentfordfc​
FACEBOOK 👉 https://facebook.com/brentfordfootbal​lclub
INSTAGRAM 👉 https://www.instagram.com/brentfordfc​
TIKTOK 👉 https://www.tiktok.com/@brentfordfc
LINKEDIN 👉 https://www.linkedin.com/company/brentford-football-club/

Previous Video
Hammers Hit Back Late On | HIGHLIGHTS | Burnley 1-2 West Ham Utd

Hammers Hit Back Late On | HIGHLIGHTS | Burnley 1-2 West Ham Utd

Next Video
Newcastle United 4 Chelsea 1 | Premier League Highlights

Newcastle United 4 Chelsea 1 | Premier League Highlights

Related videos

Top