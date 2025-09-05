Hasselbaink: England Mistakes, Trent’s Midfield Gamble & Chelsea Career | Stick to Football EP 92

Welcome back to Stick to Football, brought to you by ARNE.

In this episode, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane, Jill Scott and Ian Wright are joined by former Leeds and Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink to look back on a career packed with goals, big moments and unforgettable stories, as well as his time as a national team coach and manager in the EFL.

We start with Jimmy’s early career, from growing up playing football to his big break in Portugal. How did he make his way to England and what challenges did he overcome along the journey?

The conversation then turns to his time at Leeds United, how he adapted to Premier League life, the teammates who pushed him to become one of the club’s top scorers, and the controversy around his exit from Elland Road which saw him move to Atlético Madrid.

Jimmy recalls his return to England, leading the line for Chelsea and later Middlesbrough, where he worked with Gareth Southgate. That connection eventually led to him joining Southgate’s coaching staff for Euro 2024.

We dive into the tournament itself. Where did England go wrong, and was playing Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield too big a gamble? Looking ahead, we also discuss Thomas Tuchel’s appointment as England prepare for the future.

00:00 – Intro

08:24 – Moving to the Netherlands and Starting Football

21:08 – Transfer to Leeds United

29:22 – Contract Dispute and Departure from Leeds

38:42 – Moving to Atlético Madrid

41:28 – Chelsea and International Career

50:05 – Leaving Chelsea For Middlesborough

54:18 – England Coach Reflections

01:11:59 – Thomas Tuchel

01:16:20 – Coaching Aspirations

