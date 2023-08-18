Has Ten Hag Taken Man Utd Backwards? | Rio & Ste GRILLED by Troopz, Joel & Craig Mitch

Troopz and Craig Mitch help Joel to GRILL Rio & Ste, Man Utd lose to Spurs, should both sides have had a penalty? Jamie Carragher’s comments on Casemiro! MUFC signings under ten Hag so far! Rio Ferdinand, Stephen Howson and Joel Beya are back with Vibe With FIVE as this week, Joel has brought along TroopzAFC & Craig Mitch for this week’s episode as they help to grill Rio & Ste over Man United’s recent performances! Tune in as they discuss United’s defeat away to Spurs, Should either side have had a penalty? Rashford’s performance, Jamie Carragher’s comments on Casemiro’s return of value, How are Spurs adapting without Kane? How good have United’s signings been under ten Hag? and all of the weekend’s Premier League fixtures and results including Man City’s win over Newcastle, Liverpool beat Bournemouth, West Ham stun Chelsea and much more!
0:00; – Sponsored by LiveScore
1:03; – Intro
2:26; – Reaction to Spurs 2-0 win over Man Utd
5:52; – How Man Utd look shaky starting the season
10:27; – Troopz gives his view on Mason Mount’s performance
14:47; – Is Onana is the only MUFC player performing well?
15:39; – There’s not enough communication in United’s defence
17:07; – Wan-Bissaka’s 1-on-1 defending & Tierney doesn’t fit Arteta’s system
18:15; – Bruno Fernandes comments against the referee
19:37; – Harry Maguire should leave Man Utd
21:10; – What ten Hag said about Maguire in a press conference
23:45; – Is ten Hag taking Man Utd backwards already this season?
25:43; – Spurs under Postecoglou without Kane
29:25; – Man City beat Newcastle, should Phil Foden be playing more?
34:36; – What does the future hold for Cole Palmer?
35:40; – Is Alvarez a better overall player than Haaland?
37:00; – Man City need to replace their big departures/injured players
38:02; – Newcastle to bag back-to-back UCL spots?
38:57; – Sol Campbell or Rio Ferdinand?
43:32; – Mac Allister’s red card & Trent taking risks
46:11; – How consistent and honest Gary Neville was as a player
48:17; – is Kyle Walker underrated defensively?
49:24; – 10 man West Ham slap Chelsea 3-1, who are Chelsea’s best signings?
51:54; – How Pochettino can develop the Chelsea youth
54:18; – Round-up of the PL’s weekend’s scores
57:30; – Can Nketiah be Arsenal’s starting striker?
1:00:38; – Bellingham’s Madrid career is off to a start
1:01:15; – Heartbreak for the Lionesses in the World Cup Final
1:03:33; – How the Women’s World Cup exceeded expectations
1:05:17; – The guys give their players of the week
1:05:46; – Who should start v Palace, Raya or Ramsdale?
1:11:51; – Outro
1:12:57; – Rio, Joel & Ste’s LiveScore 6 Predictions
