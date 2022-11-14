Has Cristiano Ronaldo ruined his Manchester United legacy? | Paper Talk

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

On today’s edition of ‘Paper Talk’, The Guardian’s Jamie Jackson and broadcaster Flex discussed Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels “betrayed” by Manchester United for trying to force him out of the club and says he has “no respect” for boss Erik ten Hag because he “doesn’t show respect for me”.

In an interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV released by The Sun on Sunday night, Ronaldo also claimed there has been “zero progress” at the club since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in the summer of 2013.

