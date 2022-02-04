Has a referee ever had a personal issue with a player? | ESPN FC Extra Time

ESPN FC heads into Extra Time as they discuss:

0:00 Intro

0:33 Is it normal for teammates to fall out after encounters like Mane and Salah’s encounter?

2:35 What league has the best officiating?

3:19 Would you have scouted players as a referee so you could settle 50-50 decisions in an instant?

5:35 Thoughts on Luis Diaz and the role he can play at Liverpool?

6:24 Why are refs so scared to book a player for diving?

6:55 Did Ale ever play in the altitude?

9:25 Has it ever gotten personal with a player as a referee?

10:49 When has Dan made you the most annoyed?

