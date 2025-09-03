Home Leagues Premier League Aston Villa Harvey Elliott, Jadon Sancho & Lindelöf arrive at Bodymoor Heath 🎥
Spurs Goal of the Month | August 2025

Watch the behind the scenes of deadline day as Harvey Elliott, Jason Sancho and Victor Lindelöf arrive at Bodymoor Heath.

