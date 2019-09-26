Harry Redknapp and BetVictor Produce an Entertaining Football Slot

When it comes to Harry Redknapp, there is hardly a thing that could surprise you at this point.

Eyebrows were raised when the former football manager joined the “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!” TV series but the frowns turned into smiles when the 72-year-old was crowned king of the jungle after surviving three weeks of the ITV reality show.

With this unlikely crown, the famed football tactician proved capable of linking two seemingly unrelated worlds. Having successfully bridged the sports and entertainment business, Redknapp went on to dive into the online casino industry and thus add another interesting chapter of what is becoming a rather diversified career.

BetVictor Gig

In March 2019, Harry Redknapp signed a deal with a reputable online bookmaker BetVictor, becoming a Brand Ambassador on a two-year deal.

As one of the football’s most opinionated figurehead, Redknapp became a focal point of the #HeyHarry campaign, launched across the brand’s digital verticals. BetVictor had little doubt that appointing Harry Redknapp as their new Ambassador will help the brand.

“In the marketplace in which BetVictor operates, Harry’s experience and standout appeal are invaluable to us as we strive to capture new players and wider audiences”, Matt Scarcott, Director of sportsbook at BetVictor, commented at the time.

And just like that, Harry Redknapp entered the sports betting jungle where he would go on to provide football insights, take part in the company’s social media campaigns and further enrich the online sportsbook scene in his trademark style.

“I am delighted to announce my ambassadorial role with BetVictor and very excited to be working with such an established brand in the sports betting industry.

“Football and horse racing are two sports that I am really passionate about and I cannot wait to help BetVictor reach new audiences – something I managed to achieve during my time in the jungle. Exciting times ahead”, the man himself told.

Moreover, he went on to become a trademark figure of BetVictor’s exclusive casino game.

Harry Redknapp Slot Game

Apart from having his face (and voice) featured in television and radio adverts as part of the BetVictor campaign, Harry Redknapp got his own online slot.

Being an online casino operator as well, BetVictor rolled out Harry’s Reels in September 2019.

This casino product was developed in an exclusive partnership deal with Nektan, a premium provider of online casino software. Harry’s Reels is a 5-reel, 30-payline slot game packed full with exciting features.

The action takes place on an artificial-grass football pitch with Harry standing on the left-hand side of the reels, holding his clipboard. Harry is also the high-paying symbol, together with a pair of boots, the BetVictor logo and a whistle. As it usually is the case, low-value symbols are represented by classic playing card symbols. As fun as the game sounds, it probably won’t ever make it on to the list of the best online slots unfortunately.

With a Golden football as a Wild and Harry’s charismatic face on the touchline, this football-inspired slot machine turned out to be as exciting as the big man himself.

“I had a great time working with BetVictor on this game and I am excited to see it go live”, harry commented, proving once more there is not a niche in the world he would not thrive in.

In terms of features, the players can expect to get the following:

Stacked Wilds – one or more reels (2 to 5) become wild

Random Free Spins – award instant launch of the free spins feature

Near Miss Re-spins – scatters on reels 1 & 3 will result in a re-spin of reel 5

Contagious Wilds – two Golden Wilds on reels 2 and 5 add up to 3 regular wilds on reels 4 and 5

Wild Win Multiplier – wilds can appear with a 2x overlay to multiply wins they are part of

Harry’s Reels slot game is more than this list of features, however. It’s an overall thrilling slot machine with “Hold and Spin” bonus feature adding more flair to the reels. This feature is activated when players land 4 Harry symbols on the first reel. The entire reel will lock in place with other going through a re-spin to get more Harry symbols.

They will keep spinning until there are no more Harrys (or Wilds) on the reels.

All About Football

Apart from the slot game, another exciting part of Harry Redknapp’s partnership with BetVictor has been a little something called “Harry’s Picks”.

The legendary football figure is lending some of his signature charm to BetVictor’s blog page with his weekly betting predictions, filled with witty and insightful comments about the beautiful game.

In it, Harry Redknapp tackles the Premier League’s highlight matches each week but also touches upon the Championship, the FA action and all the national competitions worth discussing. His forays into international football with EURO 2020 qualifiers have been equally exciting.

Harry dissects the biggest matches, analyses key aspects ahead of the games and provides sports betting enthusiasts with vital know-how. He will throw in key factors punters need to consider before making their bets at BetVictor, where Harry Redknapp’s picks are being backed by some of the most competitive odds on the market.

And he does it all with a relentless smile and trademark charm that made Harry Redknapp one of the most recognizable football figures in England and around the globe.

There is no denying the BetVictor partnership has added more depth to the Harry Redknapp legend. However, when it comes to his overall legacy, Harry’s Reels slot game is definitely a product that will have his face ‘spinning around’ long after his career is over.