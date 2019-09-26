Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Hansi Flick and Joshua Kimmich pre-match press conference – PSG v Bayern Munich
Hansi Flick and Joshua Kimmich pre-match press conference – PSG v Bayern Munich
Thomas Tuchel and Kylian Mbappe pre-match press conference – PSG v Bayern Munich

Hansi Flick and Joshua Kimmich pre-match press conference – PSG v Bayern Munich

Hansi Flick’s Bayern have been in rampant form ahead their Champions League final with PSG and Joshua Kimmich holds no fear of the pace of Neymar or Kylian Mbappe as he previews tomorrow’s Champions League final against PSG.

He previewed their clash with the Parisians and gave a straight answer to a question regarding the difference in ownership between the two sides.

