HAALAND BEEN IMPRESSIVE ALL SEASON | Pep Guardiola previews Bournemouth vs Man City!

Pep Guardiola has given a squad update ahead of the Premier League clash with Bournemouth on Saturday.

Both Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte were unavailable for the Champions League trip to RB Leipzig through illness along with John Stones who is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Guardiola will assess the fitness of the squad in his final training session in the afternoon before travelling down to the South Coast but is hopeful that De Bruyne will be in consideration for the trip.

