Gyokeres Better For Arsenal Than Man Utd | Top 8 Finish ‘Realistic’ For Man Utd

After returning from Manchester United’s pre-season tour in America, Rio is back in the studio with Joel Beya to analyse Arsenal’s summer business in the transfer window where the pair pay particular attention to the signing of Viktor Gyokeres.

Rio clarifies his comments about not wanting him to sign for Man Utd and discusses the fact the vast majority of his goals in Portgual came against teams at the bottom of the table. Joel gives his thoughts on the signing of Noni Madueke after sections of the Arsenal fanbase signed petitions persuading the club to not sign the winger from Chelsea.

Rio and Joel reveal who is their favourite player to watch in the Premier League and Rio discusses the character and mentality of the 6 individuals chosen by manager Ruben Amorim to form his new leadership group at the club.

