Home TV Show Podcast Gyokeres Better For Arsenal Than Man Utd | Top 8 Finish ‘Realistic’ For Man Utd
Gyokeres Better For Arsenal Than Man Utd | Top 8 Finish ‘Realistic’ For Man Utd
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Introducing the 25/26 Arsenal x adidas Football Third Kit

Cancel
Podcast

Gyokeres Better For Arsenal Than Man Utd | Top 8 Finish ‘Realistic’ For Man Utd

- LUD:

After returning from Manchester United’s pre-season tour in America, Rio is back in the studio with Joel Beya to analyse Arsenal’s summer business in the transfer window where the pair pay particular attention to the signing of Viktor Gyokeres.

Rio clarifies his comments about not wanting him to sign for Man Utd and discusses the fact the vast majority of his goals in Portgual came against teams at the bottom of the table. Joel gives his thoughts on the signing of Noni Madueke after sections of the Arsenal fanbase signed petitions persuading the club to not sign the winger from Chelsea.

Rio and Joel reveal who is their favourite player to watch in the Premier League and Rio discusses the character and mentality of the 6 individuals chosen by manager Ruben Amorim to form his new leadership group at the club.

#Arsenal #Gyokeres #Madueke #RubenAmorim #TransferWindow #FootballAnalysis #FIVE #RioFerdinand #JoelBeya #ManUtd #PremierLeague

Subscribe: http://bit.ly/15QO9WE

Rio Ferdinand Presents: rioferdinandpresents.com
Rio Ferdinand Presents Instagram: https://instagram.com/rioferdinandpresents
Rio Ferdinand Presents Twitter/X: https://x.com/FIVEUK
Rio Ferdinand Presents Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rioferdinandpresents
Rio Ferdinand Presents TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rioferdinandpresents
Rio Ferdinand Presents Threads: https://www.threads.net/@rioferdinandpresents

Rio Ferdinand Instagram: https://instagram.com/rioferdy5
Rio Ferdinand Twitter/X: https://x.com/rioferdy5
Rio Ferdinand Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RioFerdinandOfficial
Rio Ferdinand TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rioferdy5
Rio Ferdinand Threads: https://www.threads.net/@rioferdy5

Previous Video
friendly-match

Liverpool v Athletic Club Full Match – Pre-season Friendly

Next Video
Introducing the 25/26 Arsenal x adidas Football Third Kit

Introducing the 25/26 Arsenal x adidas Football Third Kit

Top